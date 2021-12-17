Salernitana-Inter, the OFFICIAL formations: surprise D’Ambrosio, out Skriniar. There is Sanchez

Win and try the first mini escape of the championship after returning to the top last week, taking advantage of the direct clash between Milan and Naples and, perhaps, hoping for a gift from Josè Mourinho, tomorrow’s guest of Atalanta in Bergamo. At the Arechi in Salerno, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter face the Salernitana, in black crisis (on the pitch and above all off) and bottom of Serie A. The Nerazzurri coach, however, absolutely does not want to underestimate the commitment and for this reason minimizes turnover. In fact, the starting line-up is practically on the field. The only exceptions, the presence of D’Ambrosio in defense in place of Skriniar and Alexis Sanchez, confirmed owner in attack next to Dzeko, with Lautaro initially on the bench.