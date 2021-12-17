Salernitana-Inter: the probable formations, where to see them on TV and streaming | First page

Salernitana v Inter (Friday 17 December 2021, kick-off at 8.45 pm live on Dazn and Sky) is the second advance of the 18th day of the championship in Serie A, the penultimate in the first round and of the whole calendar year. It is a head-and-tail between the Nerazzurri champions of Italy and the Campania region, newly promoted and at the center of the case linked to his possible exclusion from the tournament. Inter is back from a convincing 4-0 win over Cagliari at San Siro, Salernitana from the defeats of Florence in the league and Genoa in the Italian Cup. So far, the Nerazzurri have never won at the stadium Arechi.

THE LAST – Still devoid of Darmian and Correa, Inzaghi raises Dzeko from the start paired with Sanchez, who is the favorite over Lautaro (banned as Barella). In the other runoff, Perisic takes the lead over Dimarco.

On the other hand, Colantuono has to deal with the absences of the various Strandbergs, Ruggeri, Veseli, Russo, Capezzi, M. Coulibaly and Bonazzoli (formerly on duty). Simy is the favorite over Djuric to support Ribery in attack, in the other departments Gagliolo and Kastanos have the advantage over Bogdan and Di Tacchio. Possible change of guard between the posts, with Fiorillo in place of Belec, another former Nerazzurri as well as Obi (announced owner) and Vergani (on the bench).

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

SALERNITANA (4-4-2): Fiorillo, Delli Carri, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Ranieri; Kechrida, L. Coulibaly, Kastanos, Obi; Simy, Ribery. (Available Belec, Guerrieri, Jaroszynski, Zortea, Bogdan, Schiavone, Di Tacchio, Gondo, Djuric, Vergani). Herds Colantuono.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Sanchez. (Available to Radu, Cordaz, Ranocchia, Kolarov, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Vecino, Sensi, Gagliardini, Vidal, Lautaro, Satriano). Herds Inzaghi.

Referee: Mariani, Colarossi and Cecconi assistants, Camplone fourth official, Giacomelli and Paganessi at the Var.