Salernitana-Inter, the report cards – Brozovic master carousel, Calhanoglu never banal

HANDANOVIC 6 – A quiet evening and another clean sheet to add to the curriculum. Decisive in closing on Obi when the score was still in the balance. The comrades protect him properly, he thanks him by returning security to the ward in exchange.

D’AMBROSIO 6.5 – Back as owner surprisingly, a few kilometers from his Caivano, he interprets the tasks entrusted to him with the usual professionalism and with great resourcefulness he often and willingly sings into the opponent’s half. Touching a great goal early in the second half.

DE VRIJ 6.5 – Every now and then Simy cuts him off positioning, but they are fires in the pan in a context of absolute mastery of the defensive leadership role. Clean in the closures, effective in the construction of the game that opponents rarely contest. Its area is unapproachable.

STICKS 6.5 – Overwhelming personality even against the grenades, to whom he concedes very little behind and who often puts him in difficulty with sudden cuts and climbs ball and chain. The defensive approach a bit ‘butterfly of Colantuono boys invites him to always raise his head looking for the cut of the companion. FROM 56 ‘DIMARCO 6 – Another catwalk in the role of Bastoni, until Kolarov frees him from too defensive tasks and leaves him the left-handed band. The soul must not be damned too much.

DUMFRIES 7 – The level of its performance is clearly rising. When he has meters in front of him, he unleashes an energetic mass that finds no opposition and the more he is sought by his companions the more he gains confidence in his qualities. Which jump to the eye today. Good at being ready for the appointment with the goal and feeding Sanchez’s ego with the right movements.

STRETCHER 5.5 – Not a great evening for him, who in addition to the imprecise aim runs very empty, even if he is useful to the cause with his cross run. That it is not in the evening can be understood from the entrance that costs him the yellow at the beginning of the game. From that moment on, its intensity also decreases. FROM 56 ‘VIDAL 6 – He enters with the game on ice, he just needs to stay in his place and look for the offensive sortie every now and then to be appreciated. Gagliardini’s network was born from his idea.

BROZOVIC 6.5 – There are those who swear they saw him smoking a cigarette while he got rid of the ball surrounded by three opponents. Probably it is a vision dictated by the simplicity with which, as a good carousel master, he makes the Nerazzurri attraction of the Luna Park work. The verticalization from which Dumfries’ goal was born was dazzling. FROM 71 ‘GAGLIARDINI 6.5 – He does his part, adapting to the context and giving freshness to the midfield. From one of his plays in the opponent’s area the 0-4 goal is born, then a rebound needs an assist for personal joy. How not to be satisfied?

CALHANOGLU 7 – With Salernitana massing in midfield, the Turkish dramatically increases the dialogue with his teammates, often exchanging positions with them and lowering himself to imitate Brozovic’s movements. It does not play particularly effective games and yet it never ends in banality. The count of assists rises to 8. And if it were not a practice born a few years ago, the corner would be his trademark.

PERISIC 6.5 – He has not yet warmed up his muscles well and has already put his signature on the game with the now classic movement on the near post that cold Fiorillo. Very good closing on Coulibaly in the first half, always dangerous when he dictates the pass and tries to move on the edge of the offside. FROM 78 ‘KOLAROV SV.

SANCHEZ 6.5 – The rather high defensive line of the Salernitana seems to him a candy shop in the eyes of a child. He would have hundreds of ideas on his mind, of which, however, he realizes far fewer. If his companions all moved like Dumfries, he would distribute sweets like the Befana. The goal is the apotheosis of yet another screaming action from Inter. FROM 56 ‘MARTINEZ 6.5 – The trip to Campania is ennobled with the fourth consecutive goal in the league, wanted with willpower. Significant contribution also starting from the bench.

DZEKO 6.5 – He sends Dumfries into the goal, actively participates in Sanchez’s, touches the goal with his head and sorts very inviting balls. On an evening in which it seems to do little in the eyes of a distracted spectator, it is not a laughing matter. Of course, he chases the goal in vain and the missed appointment annoys him. But he can be satisfied.

ANNEX INZAGHI 7 – Salernitana does not offer great resistance and Perisic’s starting network simplifies everything, but it is undeniable that his Inter takes the field with the awareness of being better than the opponent and the intention to pursue the beauty that is in this game. . Victory never questioned and show for those who love this sport.

SALERNITANA: Fiorillo 5.5, Delli Carri 5.5, Gagliolo 5.5, Gyomber 5 (from 80 ‘Zortea sv), Bogdan 5, Ranieri 6 (from 71’ Jaroszynski sv), Coulibaly 6, Kastanos 5.5 (from 61 ‘Schiavone 5.5), Obi 6, Ribery 6.5 (from 71’ Gondo 6), Simy 6 (from 61 ‘Djuric sv). Att. Colantuono 5

REFEREE: MARIANI 5.5 – Lots of inaccuracies in a game that’s pretty easy to read. The missing yellow to D’Ambrosio and the nonexistent one shown to Calhanoglu stand out. More than a doubt about the contact in the Gagliolo-Dzeko grenade area at the start: the defender never touches the ball.

ASSISTANTS: Colarossi 5.5 – Cecconi 6

