Salernitana is safe, Iervolino is the new owner

Averted exclusion from the top league. Accepted the offer of the Neapolitan entrepreneur: “I’ll do everything to stay in Serie A”

There Salerno is safe. The trustees appointed to sell the shares of the grenade club accepted the offer of Danilo Iervolino, Neapolitan entrepreneur founder of the Unipegaso Telematic University, averting in extremis the nightmare exclusion that would have been triggered if by 31 December no offers were received for the purchase of the club. The official will arrive on Monday, at the end of the bank checks.

“Lighthouse of everything – her words – to try to save Salernitana in A.. In each of my projects I have always put great enthusiasm and it will also happen in this football project. I am in love with Salerno, I want to build an osmotic relationship with the city. I built a fraternal relationship in Salerno with the lawyer Lello Ciccone, my great friend. I will focus on young people and the growth of the club “.

Iervolino added to the newspaper La Città di Salerno: “Salerno and its fans deserve a competitive team. I strongly believe that the team relaunching project we are preparing will guarantee balance and stability to the club. long-lasting and rewarding future for the city and its extraordinary fans. It is with these wishes that, together, we welcome the new year with confidence. Greetings to Salerno, long live the grenades “.

Iervolino’s name had popped up in the last 48 hours: during the day the businessman from Campania presented an offer with an attached 5% deposit. Proposal that was considered the most advantageous by the trustees Paolo Bertoli and Susanna Isgrò, who will now be able to take advantage of an extension of 45 days to define the bureaucratic process and complete the handover. In addition to the offer to take over the shares, Iervolino it would have guaranteed important resources to strengthen the team. It is not yet clear how many offers were received by the trustees in the last useful day. In addition to the notary from Salerno Roberto Orlando, there would also be an American fund. But, in the end, the choice fell on Iervolino. The white smoke arrived a few minutes before midnight: the trustees, in fact, averted the nightmare exclusion that would have occurred if by 31 December no offers had arrived for the purchase of the club.