Salernitana-Juve 0-2, Dybala-Morata and Allegri breathe

Juventus wins 2-0 on the Salernitana field in the match of the 15th day of Serie A. The bianconeri, returning from the home knockout against Atalanta, get up with the success signed by the goals of Dybala and Morata. The team coached by Allegri wins 3 points at the end of a match played constantly in the opposing half of the pitch.

Read also

The pressure did not produce clear chances until 21 ‘, when the exchange with Kulusevski freed Dybala to shoot: perfect left footed shot from the edge of the area, ball in the corner and 0-1. Juve keeps the ball in the game, also manages to build fluid actions but does not shine in the finalization. Kean, in particular, misses time and choice, frustrating more than one chance. Before the break comes the doubling with Chiellini’s tap-in after the post hit on a free kick by Cuadrado. All useless, the Var cancels for a millimeter offside by Kean.

At the start of recovery, the Salernitana comes out of the bunker and touches the sensational draw. Ranieri has the 1-1 ball on his left but hits the post from a few steps away. Juve, after the fright, try to close the match and succeed in the 70th minute. Bernardeschi from the left puts in the middle the ball that Morata touches from two steps, ball in the net and 0-2. In the final, a penalty won by Morata in full recovery. Dybala goes to the spot and slips, penalty to the stars. It ends 0-2 and Juve rises to 24 points, down to -7 from fourth place. Salernitana remains last at 8.

ALLEGRI – “We got an important victory, we could have scored more goals. We risked something in the second half, when a couple of crosses passed into our area. It was a good victory, we are lagging behind in the standings,” Allegri told Dazn after the match. “Juventus has given us so much. Right now it is we who must give so much to Juve out of a sense of responsibility.”