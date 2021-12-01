Salernitana-Juve, about the goal canceled by Chiellini OFR doubt

Salernitana-Juve: Fourneau without errors, the only doubt … the OFR Rating 6 In the waterline the match of Fourneau, not sparkling but perhaps the substance was needed and there was no need to go foil. A goal disallowed a Chiellini (offside of Kean, was that OFR really needed?), right the rigor assigned to Juventus in the 3 ‘of recovery. His numbers: 23 fouls whistled and two yellow cards.

Offside from OFR? Canceled the network of Chiellini, the decision is due to an offside by Kean on the free-kick beaten by Cuadrado. Small reflection on the call of the VAR (Di Paolo), which leads Fourneau to the monitor: that it was offside, no doubt, the images in these cases are used to make the referee assess the impact or interference of the player who does not score on the game / opponents / ball. Well, Kean even hits Gagliolo’s right foot, clear, objective interference. Was there really a need for on-site overhaul? Penalty Net the rigor assigned to Juventus in the third minute of injury time: Gyömber enter up Morata, does not touch the ball and throws the opponent down, Fourneau’s decision corrected. Regular Ok Morata’s goal: he is behind the line of the ball at the moment of Bernardeschi’s cross. VAR: DI Paolo 6 Being an … elite, he will be right: but the OFR does not convince us.

Atalanta-Venice: Santoro, easy. Only one yellow. Adjust the 2-0 Rating 6 To direct the match for Alberto in slippers Santoro, 32 years old, (also) striker of the Messina section. Rocchi wanted to give him confidence, after the disastrous performance under his eyes in Alessandria-Crotone. He closes his 3rd in A. Regular Ok Pasalic’s 2-0, there are 4 to keep him in the game: Caldara, Mazzocchi, Ceccaroni and Haps. VAR: Nasca 6 (Tele) non-paying spectator ….

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Dionisi: character. Arm of Ferrari not punishable. Rating 6.5 Clean and also of character (call and response with Callejon in the second half quite hard but always in referee-style) the game of Dionisi, closed with 22 whistled fouls and three yellow ones. Only one dubious episode (Ferarri’s arm) which, however, the L’Aquila referee reads properly correct. He could be one of the young people on whom Rocchi – who has now chosen to cut all the ties and ties with the past – can count on. No penalty Pull of Bonaventure, in the area Ferrari touches with his right arm and deflects the ball: Dionisi considers him not punishable, there is the evaluation. The movement, in fact, seems more to want to bring the arm behind the back. Regular Adjust the net of 0-1: at the time of the cross of Candreva, Igor keeps in the game Gabbiadini who will score with a header. On the occasion there are two balls on the pitch, but the second one (rained down from the stands) is in a position (towards the corner flag) that does not interfere with the players and the game. It is Murru who keeps Callejon in play after a cross from Sottil, Vlahovic is behind the line of the ball on Bonaventura’s assist. VAR: Duties 6 Applies to the attendance fee.