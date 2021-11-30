Salernitana-Juve, Allegri on K2: Kean and Kulusevski in attack

Juve in Campania to get up after Atalanta, Allegri does not make the revolution: “Out of the storm with serenity and order”. Towards a 4-4-2 with two real wings

Juventus arrives in Salerno in search of a turning point, hopes to be able to heal part of their wounds there, seeks refuge in a safe haven to escape the storm. The seafaring metaphor is a “classic” by Max Allegri, dusted off even on the eve: “We have to find a way to get out of the storm and not fight the storm”. To do this, no tactical mutations or decisive moves are expected. Always Max: “I never invented anything, I made a virtue out of necessity. In this moment we need order, concreteness and serenity”.

Translation of order: 4-4-2, without experiments. Translation of concreteness: two strikers plus two real wings to try to unlock a jammed attack, two management and interdiction midfielders to avoid surprises. Translation of serenity: insertion of some young people who “brings carefree”.

For the latest entry, the clues point to Kulusevski and Kean, Kappa’s couple born in the new millennium. In the last year and a half Dejan has seemed anything but carefree, but now Chiesa’s injury could give him the right wing, a real “backyard”, in management for a while. Of course, Dybala also starts from there, but Allegri assures him that “it is enough to give him two shirts and then they find a way to play together”. Kulusevski has recently passed from the status of “untouchable pawn for present and future” to “possible sacrifice on the market, even in January”: this phase, in which he can have a more continuous use, will be decisive for his future.

He will act as a true forward, with Bernardeschi on the other wing and Cuadrado behind him to combine with. The other change in attack is not forced by an injury: Kean will take the place of Morata. Allegri, however, was keen to point out: “Alvaro was among the best with Atalanta, there are prejudices about him, there is persistence”. The fact remains that up front there is a need to change gear and Salernitana may be the right opponent to do it (second worst defense, 29 goals conceded). Kean looks for goal with constancy and conviction and for Allegri “he has goals in his legs and attacks the area more”. It will be his fourth game as a starter (three wins, if nothing else leads well), in two he scored (Spezia and Roma), in one he was replaced after 45 ‘(the derby).

It is an exam, for him and for everyone. The coach can also say that “the run-up can be fun” and remember that “there are many goals left”, but the climate is what it is, stormy. “There are no transition years at Juve,” he admits. But this year there aren’t any discounted matches either. The club that dominated the “small” with authority was dismantled by Empoli and Verona, only remaining in this management. Salerno is also a tourist resort, but these are not times for trips.

November 30, 2021 (change November 30, 2021 | 08:21)

