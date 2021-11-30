Sports

Salernitana-Juve, Kean is your night

TURIN – If there is aoccasion to prove that there is life on the planet Juventus beyond Cristiano Ronaldo, beyond the nonsense of those who thought that the boy was the substitute for the Portuguese phenomenon, beyond the criticism of those who paint him as a flop despite having played very little so far, dear Moise Kean, here we are. This is it night in which to put your signature: personal, of course, but with a profoundly black and white mark, hoping – as the fans hope – that it will be a first reply to the adversities of a season that can still provide certain answers. Sort of a first act of a rebirth collective to be confirmed with another 12 stitches up to Christmas, apart from the three from Salerno. Those yes, in the meantime, to take and take home. […]

Juve also need Kean’s goals

[…] But tonight they don’t exist apologies, they are not here justifications, rather, a serious opportunity should be taken to restart a speech that has been interrupted too many times. We need a goal, at least one goals from Kean and for those who have the ability to attack the penalty area may not be that difficult. After all, one is needed in front of it shock, even something more to react to bad luck (see the collection of poles and crosspieces hit by Paulo Dybala), to the difficulties of an offensive department caught by an acute form of constipation in front of goal (18 goals scored just) and in the count of shots on target (57, Inter are at 85 in this championship). The Juventus candidacy for a place in the top four is not sustainable without a true one gunner and the three goals each by Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci, at the top of the Juventus strikers in Serie A, represent theexample perfect as opposed to the team that enjoyed relying above all on the magic of its most incisive forwards.

