Salernitana, last hours of hope before exclusion
After the notary Orlando, the trustees received an offer from the Neapolitan entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino, founder and former president of the Pegaso Telematic University. Two more are expected during the day
The future of Salernitana still remains an unknown factor a few hours after the deadline set by the Football Federation to sanction the transfer of the club’s shareholdings, the only solution to avoid the team’s exclusion from the championship. Something is moving.
two purchase proposals
After that of the notary from Salerno Roberto Orlando, shortly after 2 pm the trustees received another proposal sent by the Neapolitan entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino, founder and former president of the Pegaso Telematic University. His offer is ten million euros. Other binding proposals may come shortly. We expect that of Francesco Agnello (with four or five industrialists to support him), but also that of Console & Partners on behalf, however, it seems only of the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and no longer of Francesco Di Silvio, who would have passed away. The economic proposal would be just over twenty million euros. In the meantime, an American fund is also verifying the feasibility of the operation, there could be another offer. The FIGC awaits the acceptance of a proposal by the trustees to trigger the forty-five-day extension for the completion of the operation, effectively guaranteeing continuity in the football of Salernitana.
worry
The grenade fans are living with legitimate concern the last hours of a year that will be remembered for the third promotion in Serie A in the more than 100-year-old history of Salernitana, but above all for the bitterness of recent months linked to the results of the team and the management of the company affair.
December 31, 2021 (change December 31, 2021 | 15:00)
