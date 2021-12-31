Salernitana, last hours of hope before exclusion

two purchase proposals

After that of the notary from Salerno Roberto Orlando, shortly after 2 pm the trustees received another proposal sent by the Neapolitan entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino, founder and former president of the Pegaso Telematic University. His offer is ten million euros. Other binding proposals may come shortly. We expect that of Francesco Agnello (with four or five industrialists to support him), but also that of Console & Partners on behalf, however, it seems only of the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and no longer of Francesco Di Silvio, who would have passed away. The economic proposal would be just over twenty million euros. In the meantime, an American fund is also verifying the feasibility of the operation, there could be another offer. The FIGC awaits the acceptance of a proposal by the trustees to trigger the forty-five-day extension for the completion of the operation, effectively guaranteeing continuity in the football of Salernitana.