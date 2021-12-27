Salernitana, last hours to avoid exclusion. Lamb: “If you need it I’m ready”

The silence of the trustees, the pessimism of the management, the attitude of the former president Claudio Lotito who did not feel the need to send a message of at least serenity to the fans who, for ten years, however, guaranteed unconditional support to the team he led. In the middle, presumed or real interests not supported by the payment of the now famous 5% deposit which would allow potential buyers to take advantage of an extension of 45 days to complete the bureaucratic process and buy the Salernitana for a figure well below 40-50. millions that the settlers hoped to collect in the summer, even at the cost of putting at risk the registration in the championship of A. A lot of question marks accompany this Christmas so bitter for the grenade fans and it is difficult to think of a solution in a few days for a controversy that has been dragging on since May 10th. There timeshare, given the results achieved by Salernitana (from D to A with two cups on the showcase), it was not a problem, but the modus operandi of Lotito and Mezzaroma who, although aware of the rules, tried in every way to earn important figures since the sale of the club.

But what are the most accredited hypotheses? The TuttoSalernitana editorial team contacted the notary Orlando and the entrepreneur Francesco Agnello by telephone. The first, together with the lawyer Michele German (whose father led Salernitana several years ago), will formulate a proposal to the trustees deemed appropriate, but to what filters far from the original requests. “There is no speculative intent, on the contrary we just want to avoid the cancellation of our favorite team and then sell it at the purchase price to a serious and wealthy businessman without running into the many quibbles imposed by the trustees” the official version. Agnello, on the other hand, reiterated what he said to some local newspapers: “If they call me, I’m ready, I know that Domenico Cerruti is working hard to involve high-level professionals who can lend a hand to Salernitana. In this phase, no serious person would take around the square, we are aware that the fans are worried. Tomorrow is an important day. ” Yes, because finally there will be the approval of the financial statements with the annexed possibility for all interested parties to access the famous Data Room which will certify the closing with a positive balance, without forgetting that the box office alone has yielded 5 million euros in the first round and that, upon the occurrence of specific conditions, there will be a check from Lazio for over 10 million euros for the sale of Akpa Akpro which took place in June 2019.

In the background remains the more than concrete survey of the Swiss company Implenia: on the table 25 million euros, with five released players already blocked, the return of Fabrizio Castori in place of Stefano Colantuono and the desire to convince Walter Sabatini to inherit the seat of the ds Fabiani. In these hours, through a video published on social networks and followed by thousands and thousands of people, some professionals have exposed themselves in the first person confirming what we have been telling you for several weeks. Specifically it was Sandro Costabiland, very close to some intermediaries for work and personal reasons, to put his face to it by trying to take stock of the situation. “I do not work for Implenia, nor am I part of the consortium that works for the purchase of the club. Whoever introduced me as an external consultant to the company made a mistake. I am simply on excellent terms with a professional who is part of an important bank and that it is trying to get the parties involved to close the deal. It won’t be easy, but Implenia is trying, “he said in a note published in local newspapers. There are no big news on the Luxembourg fund led by Francesco Di Silvio who, until a few days ago, ensured a 40 million euro surety was ready, only to hide behind a silence in the press that does not bode well. Edoardo Stanchi, a leading exponent of Platinum Square (who collaborated in the drafting of the trust in the summer), instead assured that the fans will have good news by 29 December.

And the team? Mister Colantuono has the hours counted even in the event of a miracle in extremis, unless the consortium prevails Cerruti will be exonerated in favor of the previous coach. For some time now, many footballers have asked the prosecutors to change the air and are looking around. Above all Djuric, Ribery, Simy and Mamadou Coulibaly, while at the entrance everything is obviously stopped and the negotiation with Cristiano Lombardi has also been interrupted. The chances that the Salernitana will be able to be sold by 31 December are now reduced to a flicker, but tomorrow is perhaps the last chance to set aside positions and pride and push the trustees to reconsider the offers that, however, have arrived in the months. . On December 5, the sale was done, then something must have happened as if smelled by the inflexible FIGC and by the Governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca who tried to deepen the story. And the fans, in the meantime, watch helplessly in this last week of passion dreaming of living a sporty New Year’s Eve speaking serenely.