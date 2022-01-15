Salernitana-Lazio 0-3: Real estate unleashed, he is the top scorer

ROME – A brace in ten minutes to immediately close the conversation and take the scepter of top scorer, relaunching the European race of his Lazio: the cyclone Property goes wild on one Salerno brought to its knees by Covid but reassured by a new property that makes you dream of a salvation that until a few days ago was only a pale mirage. It ends 3-0 at Arechi, with Lazzari’s seal in the second half, Sarri he takes the three points but he must also take home Cataldi’s disqualification and Pedro’s calf problem, which worries Atalanta not a little.

Real estate top scorer. Cataldi misses Atalanta, Pedro ko Lazio passes immediately, which surprises the Campania players at the first dangerous play: punishment from the trocar of Cataldi who reads and imbeciles the insertion of Milinkovic-Savic, gorgeous heel on the fly back to serve Property who with a left hand places the ball behind the goalkeeper. Match unlocked, and also immediately closed, within the first ten minutes: Cataldi verticalizes, Milinkovic extends for the insertion of Pedro, low cross for the shotgun to the empty net of the bomber that climbs over Vlahovic and rises to the throne of top scorer in Serie A: for the Biancoceleste number 17 17 goals in 17 games played (4 matches missed), a crazy average that is paired with that of the 2019/2020 vintage, of Lazio stopped only by Covid and of Golden Shoe which ended with 36 goals in the league. The one-two stretches the Salernitana, already on the field with enormous difficulties: the first half will close without even a shot from the bells and with a crossbar to deny the hat-trick to the star of the match. Sarri, however, has to record two bad news against his will: the yellow a Cataldi, who was warned and will miss the Champions League match with theAtalanta at the Olimpico, and Pedro’s injury who touches his calf after 39 minutes and leaves the field to Felipe Anderson.

Lazzari enters and scores, angry exultation The second half opens without changes and with Gondo who, on the development of a corner, touches the goal that would resoundingly reopen a match that seems already closed but is not. Immobile is stopped twice at the time of concluding, Fuori Marusic and Cataldi for Lazzari and Leiva before the hour of play and the new entry from outside in the 66th minute completes a textbook restart of the Biancocelesti finished by Felipe Anderson: angry exultation with the shirt removed and an inevitable yellow card. The goal clearly puts the game on ice, a whirlwind of changes with Belec who still denies Immobile the personal trio and the chants of the fans for Iervolino, who now has the task of transforming the dream of salvation into reality together with Sabatini.