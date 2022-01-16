Sports

Salernitana-Lazio, Sarri: “Milinkovic, big stuff”

At the end of the match between Salernitana and Lazio, won by the Biancocelesti, the coach Maurizio Sarri commented on the match on DAZN’s microphones. The coach talked about the moment of the team and focused in particular on Milinkovic-Savic, author of a splendid assist and increasingly decisive for Lazio; right away Sarri’s words on Milinkovic and on the match between Salernitana and Lazio.

Sarri on Milinkovic-Savic

Sarri on Milinkovic-Savic: “I was lucky enough to train top-level midfielders, Sergio is one of them, it seems to me that in the last two months he has made a concrete path that will lead him to be among the best. He now he plays with a lot more determination, he can get big stuff“.

On upcoming games

On upcoming games: “We are making progress on what we have been looking for for a few months, we have lost a game with Inter; then it is a particular period, I hope that the continuity that we have found with so much effort remains intact“.

On the team

On the team: “The team has a good level, not in all games they arrive with the right energy; if we took away the games played after the Europa League we would be among the first in the standings“.

On Immobile and Lazzari

On Property: “He took another step forward, in the game with the team he has improved a lot, in the penalty area he is phenomenal as always. Now he has put his movements to meet to open spaces for his teammates and they do not penalize his numbers in the marking phase, on the contrary“.

About Lazzari: “He pays for sins that are not his in terms of choices, being in a team that has not found solidity and being better at pushing, at a certain moment of the season we could not afford it“.

