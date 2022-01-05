Salernitana, Lotito infuriated: he preferred the Swiss fund

Claudio Lotito it doesn’t fit. The patron of Lazio – and now former owner of Salernitana – would not be at all happy with the sale of the Campania club to Danilo Iervolino. He brings it back The Corriere della Sera, underlining that the choice made by the trustees infuriated the Biancoceleste president, who in the summer thought of selling the Salernitana for 70-80 million euros.

Lotito would have preferred the offer presented by the Swiss fund Global Pacific Capital Management, considered much more profitable. The same fund – through the lawyer of the trustee Pvam sa – has expressed its intention to forward a complaint to the Public Prosecutor of Salerno regarding what happened regarding the negotiations to take over the Campania company.

The Turin lawyer Paulicelli he claims that in the last few days and in the last hours, two proposals much higher than the one accepted have been rejected, one of 38 million in bank bonds and one of 26 million in cash. According to the reconstruction, incorrect Iban and swift codes were also provided.

On the other hand, the satisfaction of the Football Association and the president was great Gabriele Gravina for having respected the trust deed and having saved football in Salerno. Now it will be up to Iervolino to put his hand to the team during the January transfer market and offer a chance of salvation to the team led by Colantuono.