Salernitana, Luxembourg Fund and Di Silvio: “Offered 40 million”

“With reference to the communications disseminated yesterday, December 16, by the Trustees of the Salernitana 2021 Trust and to the news disseminated in recent days relating to the lack of valid offers for the acquisition of the shares of US Salernitana 1919 Srl unipersonale, in the availability of the trustees, it is specified chand the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and Francesco Di Silvio, through Virtuose Pictures Sa of Geneva, they formalized through their advisor dr. Francesco Paolo Console, CEO of the Console & Partners, an offer supported by a letter from the bank which guarantees a bank guarantee for an amount of Euro 40 million to fully cover the transaction“This is the clarification, in a note to Adnkronos, by the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and Francesco Di Silvio concerning the Salernitana.

“This communication is necessary to clarify our position and above all for fairness and respect towards the city of Salerno and the Salernitana fans, who deserve great satisfaction. Specifying that our purchase proposal remains valid and can be formalized at any time we remain at total disposal for any clarification that the parties involved and the city authorities will need, hoping for a positive solution to the affair that can guarantee Salernitana a continuation of the season worthy of the centennial history of the grenade club “, they conclude.