Salernitana, medical visits with Parma for Simy: goodbye to Fantasy Football

Salernitana transfer market: Simy’s farewell is ready

Nwankwo Simy leaves Serie A and Fantasy Football. After 20 goals scored last season with Crotone, the Nigerian striker says goodbye after a somewhat disappointing first part of the season. In fact, the transfer to Parma in Serie B is about to be defined: in these hours the boy has arrived in the city to undergo medical examinations. This is a temporary transfer with the right of redemption: between tonight and tomorrow, except for surprises that at this point would be really sensational, the official will also arrive and at that point you will definitely have one less player in your attacking pool.

Fantasy football: goodbye to Simy

A tile? It definitely depends on the point of view. Many will have I bet a lot on the Nigerian striker with the hope that he could replicate what happened last season with Crotone. A good alternative to the owners, in some cases even taken to cover the third slot of their offensive package. In the end it turned out to be an absolute flop, one of the biggest this season seen and given the expectations of many fantasy coaches.

In total 17 appearances and only one goal scored, with 1 assist collected. An average rating of 5.68 and a phantasy of 5.91: really poor numbers. Now you will have to go in search of a replacement at the auction in January, but given the yield so far, it will not be so difficult to find better.