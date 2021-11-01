Sports

Salernitana-Napoli 0-1, report cards / Spalletti does everything: Petagna’s move and creates the useless Insigne case

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 4 4 minutes read
Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 4 4 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Salernitana-Napoli, the official formations: Spalletti also renounces Insigne. Mertens from 1 ‘

10 hours ago

Sonego, Fognini and Sinner in the main draw, Musetti, Mager and Seppi one step away

9 hours ago

Roma Milan, the live result of the Serie A match

7 hours ago

Reina hit by a coin: Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or the entire stadium

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button