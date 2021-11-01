Salernitana-Napoli 0-1, report cards / Spalletti does everything: Petagna’s move and creates the useless Insigne case

Last year Napule finished the first round with 34 points. Today he is 31 at the eleventh. Mertens and Lozano disappeared. Anguissa Martian continuity

The report cards of Salernitana-Napoli 0-1 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

HOSPINA. In the incredible grenade siege Ospinik felines as he can, on the very fragile border of despair, between the saving cabeza of the Holy Euroappuntato immediately and that incomplete exit that then leads to the wasted goal by Gagliolo. And in the end, despite everything, he retains the virginity of his door – 6

Di Lorenzo also takes away the possibility of being a hero, but he would have been ready – 6

DI LORENZO. When Napule is the master in the first half, the Euroappuntato makes the usual winger added to support Na-Politano. She fights and wins many duels with the indomitable Ribery (by the way, congratulations: 97 minutes on the pitch at 38) and then … and then that jog back before the free kick by Franco Franck and the head that pushes her back on the goal line . On the altars immediately, without any discussion, it is still All Saints’ Eve – 7

So let’s not be stingy, Fabrizio, because that intuition was what saved us on the eve and also the party – 8

RRAHMANI. At the beginning of the second half he falters a couple of times on Gondo, then that soft laxity, unusual for him, on the aforementioned Ribery and which then condemns the Commander Captain to red for the foul on Simy – 5.5

You said it all – 5.5

KOULIBALY. With Gondo he never has problems, with Simy unfortunately yes – 5

Simy would never have landed on that ball and even if he had caught it, he wouldn’t have made it to the goal. A disarming naivety after a flawless game, which pisses off even more – 4.5

MARIO RUI. Seeing Marittiello making the gray cells work instead of the sometimes feral instinct is another result of the “character care” of the Peeled Magician on the bench. Having said that he performs numerous game changes from left to right (only one misses) and pushes endlessly. In the carom of the blue advantage it is his own shot that puts the pelota back in the opponent’s area – 6.5

An epochal transformation. Praise be to Luciano – 6.5

ANGUISSA. Able to attack on the right and then go to recover in defense on the left. He is knocked down twice, gets up and plays and to the end. A Martian continuity, Ilaria – 7

Some mistakes in the construction phase, but what a personality the way he stays on the pitch with a yellow card on. Mamma mia – 7

FABIAN RUIZ. There, in the middle, he takes a hit all in all, but gives the impression of never being incisive and decisive. It is no coincidence that he misses a couple of lightnesses – 6

Better the second half than the first. However, the first was a bit of a nightmare for everyone – 6

ZIELINSKI. At 7 ‘he could already score but he touches her in a weird way with his left and sparacchia to the stars. Then he slips into the shadows to become the hombre of the partido with the goal of the advantage. It is the perfect paradox of this evening of suffering that wins – 6

Just as – after that goal devoured in the 7th minute – I began to wonder if by chance there was an Africa Cup where to send him for a while, here he is enlightening us with a very heavy goal, which we will remember for a long time. It’s the night of the witches, no doubt – 7

ZANOLI from 94 ‘. Without vote

Without vote

POLITANO. Of the three up front he is the one who plays the most, but he never enters the right corridor. However effective in the defensive phase – 6

In the nightmare first half mentioned above he is the most reactive. He is forced to sacrifice himself to cover the team when Napoli remain in 10-6

JUAN JESUS from 79 ‘. A couple of balls swept away, without thinking too much – 6

It can be good as well as bad. For review – sv

MERTENS. Ciro inane. Zero shots on goal and also zero assists. In this case, Max is right when summoning the ghosts of the baleful Age of Poison – 5

Embarrassing. And I say this with death in my heart – 4.5

PETAGNA from 59 ‘. A war move by General Spalletti. Petagnone goes to militarily occupy the grenade area like a panzer. And three minutes after his entry he takes the crossbar in the same action in which he scores Piotr – 7

He takes advantage of every single minute that is given to him to prove that he is there, that he is worth, that he is needed. The team knows this, and it shows – 7

LOZANO. Another wandering shadow – 5

Another who did not take the opportunity, what a pity – 4.5

ELMAS from 59 ‘. Thirty minutes of light made of ringworm and initiative. And at 89 ‘he goes to the shot after a left-center slalom – 7

Napoli unlocks the very insidious game thanks to an action played by him – 7

SHOULDER. I do without commenting, Ilaria, the cryptic statements about Insigne’s exclusion. Rather I just want to look at the standings and, again with regard to last year, remember that Napule finished the first round with 34 points. Today he is 31 at the eleventh – 7

On the pitch he shows his usual ability to read the game, so there is nothing to say, quite the contrary. And not even to Napoli, which, horrid, manages to bring home a very heavy game. But I didn’t like Spallettone’s pre-match declarations: he, who is always so good at finding the right words, opened a useless case, uttering cryptic phrases that hinted at the worst. It is as a capricious child, afterwards, to say ‘don’t break my balls’. It was enough to immediately say “Insigne does not feel well” instead of bringing up dynamics to manage – 6

REFEREE FABBRI. Alternate right decisions with sensational topics such as unseen corners and the like – 5