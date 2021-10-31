Salernitana-Napoli, the official formations: Spalletti also renounces Insigne. Mertens from 1 ‘

At 18 the first of the two leaders takes the field, Napoli involved in the Campania derby at Salernitana, back to hope after the first victory with the new coach Colantuono. A surprise choice by Spalletti, who after losing Osimhen due to a physical problem decides to give up also captain Insigne, at least from 1 ‘. Inside Lozano on the left, with Zielinski behind Mertens, the first as a starter in this championship, and Politano on the opposite out. For the rest, usually eleven who won in Bologna and which, in general, characterized this start of the season for the Azzurri. In the eleven of Colantuono, however, few changes compared to those who had started in the success with Venice: the defense does not change, in midfield space for Schiavone in place of Obi. In front there is no Simy, replaced by Gondo who is paired with Bonazzoli. Behind them Ribery.

Salerno (4-3-1-2): Belec; Zortea, Gyomber, Strandberg, Ranieri; Schiavone, Di Tacchio, Kastanos; Ribery; Bonazzoli, Gondo.

Trainer: Stefano Colantuono.

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz; Politano, Zielinski, Lozano; Mertens.

Trainer: Luciano Spalletti.