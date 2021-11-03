Salernitana-Napoli, the shocking story of the blue fan: “Kicks, punches and an unlit cigarette on the arm”

«Excuse me, where are the Distinti», Emiliana, a 27-year-old girl, for a simple question outside the Arechi stadium had to live hellish hours. Because when the level of hatred and tension is so high, it takes very little to cross over into violence. It happened in Salerno on Sunday, before Salernitana-Naples. Giovanni, Emiliana, Neapolitan lawyers, and the woman’s mother, Anna had planned a different Sunday, with a lunch out and a football show thanks to the residence in the province of Salerno which allowed the purchase of tickets, even if they were not grenade fans. The eyes blinded by frustrations, loaded by the social war in the memory of the clashes of 2002 and 2004, did not spare even the women. Other than a slap in the face, there was much more outside the Arechi.





Thus began the nightmare A request for information became a nightmare for a girl, her mother and a colleague who shared the idea of ​​a carefree Sunday that sadly broke before the game. About fifteen grenade fans surrounded the three unfortunates, threatened them and not even respect for women stopped them. Emiliana paid the most of all, they waved her shirt sleeve and put out a cigarette on her arm and she suffered a slap. The police watched helpless as these ignoble acts were consumed, only the prompt intervention of the stewards made sure that Giovanni, Emiliana and her mother Anna were able to enter the plant without unpleasant consequences. “They ran after us – says Emiliana – I begged the police for help, but they did nothing. The stewards saved us: my colleague hugged my mother, who pulled her hair and threw kicks and punches“.

Sunday ended in the hospital It didn’t end there, the nightmare continued inside as well. About twenty Napoli fans, who suffered threats throughout the match and preferred to go out just before the final whistle for safety, were in the part of the Distinti closest to the North curve. It was also not an easy day for them, they had to give up even at the last quarter of an hour of the match, when the police claimed that there were no longer the margins to guarantee safety. Giovanni, Emiliana and his mother never arrived in that area, they were in the part closest to the South curve, the heart of the grenade typhus. The voice of the “Neapolitans” caught on which to pour hatred spread, threats and insults continued to fill the afternoon with three people who just wanted to enjoy a football match until a police officer, Doctor Ingenito, took over the operations by escorting Giovanni, Emiliana and her mother to the hospital. To Emiliana, a 27-year-old girl, madness left him physical injuries: a head and facial trauma, three clinical days of prognosis, an ice pack and painkillers that will remind him of the worst Sunday of his life. There are the wounds in the soul that will not go away for three young people who have finished Sunday in the hospital.

November 2, 2021 | 13:52 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED



