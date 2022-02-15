Salernitana, Nicola is official. The images of his arrival in the city ….

17.10 – After the signing of the contract and the official start of the new adventure with the Salernoemerge some details of the agreement between the Campania club and the coach. For Nicola some bonuses related to the number of victories obtained between now and the end of the championship will be triggered, and the coach will also receive a rich reward if he succeeds in conquering salvation. Furthermore, in case of stay in Serie A, Nicola will have the possibility (option in favor of him present in the contract) to be able to stay for another season at the helm of the Salernitana. Also confirmed the presence of him in his staff of Simone Barone.





15.28 – Nicola who arrived just in these minutes at the Salernitana sports center, preceded by the ds Sabatini.

15.25 – Only officiality was missing, now that too has arrived. Davide Nicola is the new coach of Salernitana and on Saturday night at Arechi against Milan he will make his debut on the bench of the Campania club. “The US Salernitana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement with Mr. Davide Nicola and has entrusted him with the technical guide of the first team”, Reads the official note published by Salernitana.

14:13 – The former midfielder will also be on Nicola’s staff Simone Barone, World champion with the Italian national team at the 2006 World Cup.

After the decision to exonerate Stefano Colantuono, the Salerno he has chosen his next coach: he will be Davide Nicola. During the night, the parties reached an understanding and the coach – stopped after last season’s experience at Turin – arrived in Naples just before 12 (WATCH the video above) and is now heading towards Salerno.





Salernitana has chosen Nicola

The club therefore decided to focus on Nicola for the post Colantuono, despite the fact that some contacts had also been started with Andrea Pirlo. The former Juventus coach had not rejected the advances of Salernitana, but it was the club that preferred Nicola for a specific reason: if Pirlo in fact represented a choice with a wide range and longer range (with a long-term contract that would be went ahead regardless of the category), Nicola instead represents a logic for the immediate present: he who had already been the creator of a miracle salvation with Crotone during the 2016/2017 season, today he is called to try to carry out the same mission with Salernitana.

Nicola’s numbers

After the unexpected salvation with Crotone, Nicola sat on the bench of Udinese and Genoa, respectively in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 season. The last salvation operation was on the bench of the Turin, where he was called in January 2021 to replace Marco Giampaolo. With the grenades he won 24 points, obtaining the 17th place.





The press release on Colantuono’s exemption

Below is the official note from Salernitana, which communicated that it had Stefano Colantuono exonerated: “The US Salernitana 1919 announces that he has relieved Mr. Stefano Colantuono from the post of coach of the First Team together with the second coach Gianfranco Cinello and the match analyst Sandro Antonini. Thanking them for the profuse professionalism, the Company wishes them the best of luck professional “.