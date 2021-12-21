Salernitana: no exemption from the FIGC for the sale, the deadline remains December 31st

No exceptions for Salernitana. The extraordinary Federal Council of the FIGC has evaluated the possibility of extending the deadline of next December 31, by which the Campania club should necessarily change ownership, and has decided not to grant further extensions, as also requested by the League.

Spruce: “Until 31/12 you can not do anything”

“We have taken note of the situation – admits the extraordinary commissioner of the National Amateur League, Giancarlo Abete -, but there is an ongoing process that enters the decisive phase. There is a deadline of 31 December and there is no possibility of intervention. at this time. There must be bidders and there will be an evaluation by the trust as to whether or not to accept this eventual offer. And if there are no offers? An evaluation will be made, but until December 31st the process cannot be changed . There is no innovative resolution and any type of modification would be inappropriate “.

Ulivieri: “We hope in miracles”

The president of Assoallenatori, Renzo Ulivieri, hopes for a “miracle”: “It’s all premature, I understand the concern of the Salernitana fans, but there are written rules and agreements – he said at the end of today’s federal council -. There are decisions and we cannot derogate from these. There are also miracles, we hope that they will happen. The intention, the interest and the will would be to reach the end of the championship and not to lose a club. sure, because it would mean breaking the agreements. The FIGC – he concludes – cannot take the situation in hand, the federation must enforce the rules “.