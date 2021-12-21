Salernitana, OFFICIAL: ASL blocks the team, no away match for the match against Udinese | First page

00.45 – It is now official, Salernitana will not leave for Udine even on Tuesday, so they will not play against Udinese in the match initially scheduled for Tuesday at 18.30.. This was announced by the same club in a note on the site that appeared late at night. which explains how the ASL of Salerno, following the Covid positivity that emerged in the team group, “requested the suspension of the team’s activity and banned its participation in sporting events“It will be necessary to understand how the League will respond, and when the game can be recovered.

THE NOTE – “The US Salernitana 1919, following ascertained positivity in the team group, takes note of the provisions of the Salerno ASL which requested the suspension of the team’s activity and prohibited its participation in sporting events.

The Company has communicated these provisions to Lega Serie A and is available for any type of assessment by the local health authorities “.

The Salernitana will not leave for Udine, where tomorrow the last match of the year against Udinese is scheduled (at 18.30), for a positive Covid case in the team group. All the other players were swabbed this afternoon. The ASL of Salerno has banned the trip because it is scheduled on a scheduled flight. Tomorrow morning all the members of the negative team will take a charter flight that will take them to Udine.

In the evening the ds Fabiani to You are Grenade took stock of the situation, revealing that the positives have increased: “A second positive case has been added in the team group, as well as some of the staff, one of which is symptomatic. We comply with the provisions of the ASL, we have booked a private plane for tomorrow but we are waiting for what the ASL says that today did not let us leave “.

Udinese manager Pierpaolo is confident that the match will unfold Marine: “The League has confirmed that the game will be played at 18.30 and that Salernitana has booked a charter tomorrow morning at 10 to be regularly on the pitch. There will be absolutely no upheavals. Let the fans come because the match is 99.9% you play, there is no reason to doubt this “.

THE PRESS – “The US Salernitana 1919 announces that following the positive Covid-19 by a football player, the ASL of Salerno has absolutely forbidden to make the team travel for the trip to Udine with a scheduled flight as well as scheduled.

Following this, the protocol currently in force was applied and all members of the team group underwent molecular swabs in the afternoon.

If the tampons are negative, the Company has already arranged for the team to depart for tomorrow with a private flight.

Further updates will follow in the next few hours “.