Salernitana, one step away from the company. FIGC confirms: no offers in summer

One-step corporate turnaround for Salernitana. While part of the fans interpreted the press release issued yesterday afternoon by the trustees in an incomprehensibly negative way, at least two negotiations continue with Italian consortiums intending to invest in football and guarantee the maintenance of the category. Established that in the summer there was never any offer and that it is absolutely impossible that the former patrons Claudio Lotito and Marco Mezzaroma affect the choices of the banks and administrators, we can say that a group from Central-Southern Italy has formulated a proposal deemed economically viable and that is close to the 30-35 million euros requested by the settlers and endorsed by the external expert who, on 31 July last, evaluated Salernitana taking into account the brand , of intangible assets, of the catchment area and category. The FIGC, which recognized the transparency of the trustees in the various operations, asked for a further document, a sort of self-certification certifying the absence of any kind of relationship with the outgoing presidents. A bureaucratic formality that can be completed in a few minutes.

In the meantime, however, another group has shown interest despite an economically less substantial offer. The top representative (apparently from the Capitoline area, but no confirmations are received) has had access to the financial statements – updated as of October 21 – only a few days ago and, for this very reason, asked for another two weeks to study the dossier together. to notaries and accountants before possibly raising the stakes. And so the decision, agreed with the Federation, to extend everything to December 5th, giving the possibility to third parties to enter the negotiations. Now, however, time is running out and by the fifteenth of December Salernitana will have a new property. This time for real, not as feared by improvised characters who, in Salerno, live to destabilize and take advantage of a handful of naive people to deliver fake news repeatedly. “Trust the official channels, not this bar chat. But do you think it possible that Lotito relied on a trust in the presence of real offers? Many lawyers followed the timeshare affair in the summer, serious proposals never arrived” remarked the lawyer Silvia Morescanti distancing itself from the many vultures that revolve around the Salernitana. A foreign group seems to have slipped away which, apparently, not only proposed a deferred payment, but linked the purchase of the club only to the maintenance of the category. But the trust is clear: the operation is totally independent from sporting results and it is mandatory to make an irrevocable offer without any downward play. Otherwise not only would the trustees risk not having completed the sale within the established terms, but the settlor could appeal to the TAR against the FIGC for having sold a property at a lower price.