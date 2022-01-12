Salernitana, Sabatini replaces Fabiani. Market sprint: five shots ready

Exactly 8 years after his return, Angelo Fabiani is no longer the sporting director of Salernitana. In the late afternoon yesterday, the president Danilo Iervolino reiterated what he had said in the previous days by telephone reaching the agreement for the termination of the contract expiring in June 2023. He leaves the longest-lived and most successful manager in the history of Grenada, with three promotions, one Coppa Italia on the bulletin board and a role as a factotum that prompted him to act as a lightning rod and to take on responsibilities that went far beyond his duties. As said in recent days, Fabiani he played an important role this summer, when the risk of not being enrolled in the championship was real and he intervened in extremis together with the lawyer Silvia Morescanti, settling the grain trust. “In Salerno they should say thanks to Angelo Fabiani, today Salernitana is in Serie A and I think his work should be praised from all points of view” said the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina in Agropoli in a conference held a few months ago.

Also on the indication of the now former ds, a multifunctional structure was built – the Mary Rosy – over time, which over time became the real home of Salernitana who, until a few years ago, was forced to wander around the province without having reference points. And again the work with the lights off following the famous Foggia case of 2019 and the perfect management of the group in full pandemic and with many unknowns related to Covid. Elements that had prompted Iervolino to also evaluate a different role than in the past, at least until June, but then the line of discontinuity prevailed. It is hoped that the new patron has taken this decision for exclusively technical reasons and not conditioned by the disputes of the square which, in truth, were consummated above all through social media. “But the appreciation for a professional is not evaluated by what they write on facebook: the fans are something else and the results are there for all to see”, said the former granata director Giuseppe Cannella.

Now, however, it’s time to look ahead and there is also a discussion about the next coach. Stefano Colantuono deserves a chance, if only for having accepted Salerno in a moment of great difficulty, without a property behind him, with an average of seven injuries per game and with the Covid grain that has made everything even more complicated. The victory in Verona could push Sabatini at least to meet him for a confrontation, but the future seems marked and we will talk about it again after the match against Lazio. For the replacement, the names of Gattuso, Giampaolo and Liverani who, in the past, have already worked with the new sporting director and have already given a general availability for a multi-year project even in the event of an unfortunate relegation. After the match on Saturday (ironically, Iervolino will make his debut against Lotito, in a Arechi unfortunately empty due to restrictions and ultras strike), we will focus on the market and the names that circulate are many. For the goal we think of Sepe of Parma, who also offers the former Sprocati without success. In defense possible the return of Tiago Casasola, one of the main protagonists of the promotion to A. The full-back, courted by Cosenza, was brought to Italy by Sabatini at the time of Roma and is highly appreciated by the group and by the current technical guide. In that case Kechrida and Zortea could be placed elsewhere. From Cagliari they speak of a poll for Caceres, currently out of the squad but no longer very young and with a high salary. Forward everything revolves around Bonazzoli. The attacker scored more than anyone else and guaranteed an excellent performance, but he played less than expected and Sampdoria could bring him back to base. Falco and Pellegri are always liked, Perotti would like to return to Italy and would have proposed to Sabatini.