Salernitana, Sabatini’s first four shots ready

SALERNO – At the time of his presentation as the new general manager of the Salerno, Walter Sabatini he promised that “in eight days we will do many things“And he wasted no time: the first official announcements for the grenade market could arrive as early as Wednesday. Five or six shots promised by the former manager of the Bologna, who has Luigi’s name in his notebook Sepe, goalkeeper of the Parma who is looking forward to returning to the field after the arrival of Buffon in yellow and blue that has closed every space. Full-back Vincent could also come from the ducals Laurini, while in midfield the name of Valerio is mentioned Verre, out of the Sampdoria. It cannot be ruled out that an old dot of Sabatini, or Federico Fazio: “It is a possibility – admitted the same Sabatini – I never have a single bullet in the gun“The alternative, or perhaps the next blow, could be Martin Caceres: to the Cagliari interest Bonazzoli, therefore an exchange (via Sampdoria) is not to be excluded. Among the young people, on whom the expert manager never fails to put his gaze, interests Salvatore Esposito, median of the Spal and of Under 21 national team. There may be at the start Simy, to whom Sabatini he did not spare a few digs in the presentation press conference, while on the bench Colantuono it is far from solid. The return of Beavers it is not excluded a priori, but also the name of Nicola.