Salernitana sale, no news: will the solution come at the last minute?

It had to be the turning point. But, at the moment, everything is silent. And so we really go to the photo finish, for the sale of Salernitana. Thus there are only two days left before the deadline for submitting a purchase proposal meeting the (strict) criteria decided by the trusts (Melior Trust and Widar Trust) for the sale or for an irrevocable offer with the necessary guarantees.

The hypothesis

–

The first hypothesis, given that time is running out, appears almost impossible. Therefore, the second focus is on the latter which, in the face of a notarial deed, would lead to an extension of 45 days to finalize all the bureaucratic operations necessary for the handover. Everything will have to be decided by midnight on December 31st. On the table of the trustees who are negotiating the sale of the club there should be two sufficiently “covered” offers. In Rome, in the office of the notary Paolo Martino, the entrepreneurs solicited by Domenico Cerruti (some remotely) would still be working with the lawyer Simone Ferrara to find the right team and embark on this important football investment. Among them also Francesco Agnello, Neapolitan from Torre Annunziata who with his company operates in the water distribution sector. The offer on which Console & Partners is working on behalf of the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and the entrepreneur Francesco Di Silvio appears even more initiated. But even here, at the moment, everything is silent. And the fans tremble. In 48 hours the club could in fact be excluded from the championship.