Salernitana sale, the time for bids expired: agreement by the end of the year or goodbye Serie A | News

More than one offer would have arrived which will now be under consideration by the trustees, but time is running out

Time is running out at home Salerno: by December 31st the company will have to be sold, otherwise it will be expelled from Serie A. The deadline for submitting the purchase offers has officially expired and more than one proposal would have come to the scrutiny of the trustees. These will have to update the Football Association who will then have to evaluate the situation to guarantee the most advantageous choice and independence from the previous Lotito-Mezzaroma property.

According to the first rumors, there would be something concrete to evaluate. There is talk of a couple of offers from Italian groups, one of which from a consortium of Roman entrepreneurs, but also of alleged contacts from abroad without specifying their origin.

Now the phase is even more delicate and time is running out. The Salernitana must be sold by 31 December under penalty of a possible exclusion from Serie A, so it will be necessary to move on to the facts.

The most advantageous proposal must be chosen and one that gives greater guarantees as well as guaranteeing independence from the previous Lotito-Mezzaroma property.