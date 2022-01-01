Salernitana, sale to Danilo Iervolino: saves the season in Serie A – Sport – Football

Salerno, 1 January 2022 – The season of the Salerno in A league. The trustees appointed to sell the club’s dues have accepted the offer to Danilo Iervolino, avoiding in extremis the exclusion from the top flight that would have taken place if by December 31st proposals for the purchase of the company had not been accepted. The white smoke arrived a few minutes before midnight. Now there are 45 days to define the bureaucratic process and complete the handover.

The official nature of the assignment will arrive Monday but, according to sources, Iervolino will be the future owner of the club. Iervolino is a Neapolitan entrepreneur, founder of the telematic university Pegasus. His name had only been around in the past 48 hours.

The trustees Paolo Bertoli and Susanna Isgrò judged his offer – with 5% deposit – the best. In addition to the economic proposal, the entrepreneur would have insured important resources to strengthen the team.

It is not yet clear how many offers were received by the trustees in the last useful day. In addition to the notary from Salerno Roberto Orlando, there would also have been an American fund.