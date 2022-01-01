Sports

Salernitana, sale to Danilo Iervolino: saves the season in Serie A – Sport – Football

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

The Salernitana curve (Ansa)
The Salernitana curve (Ansa)

Salerno, 1 January 2022 – The season of the Salerno in A league. The trustees appointed to sell the club’s dues have accepted the offer to Danilo Iervolino, avoiding in extremis the exclusion from the top flight that would have taken place if by December 31st proposals for the purchase of the company had not been accepted. The white smoke arrived a few minutes before midnight. Now there are 45 days to define the bureaucratic process and complete the handover.

The official nature of the assignment will arrive Monday but, according to sources, Iervolino will be the future owner of the club. Iervolino is a Neapolitan entrepreneur, founder of the telematic university Pegasus. His name had only been around in the past 48 hours.

The trustees Paolo Bertoli and Susanna Isgrò judged his offer – with 5% deposit – the best. In addition to the economic proposal, the entrepreneur would have insured important resources to strengthen the team.

It is not yet clear how many offers were received by the trustees in the last useful day. In addition to the notary from Salerno Roberto Orlando, there would also have been an American fund.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Spalletti: “Naples, a joyful city! His Majesty will be missing against Verona. Mozzarella and the Scudetto …”

November 6, 2021

an unimaginable figure – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

F2 / Gedda: bad accident Pourchaire-Fittipaldi, blow from 71G – Formule

4 weeks ago

And in the end, Leicester didn’t make swabs. Now the ASL Napoli 1 will do as Craxi in Sigonella?

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button