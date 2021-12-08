Sports

Salernitana sale, we still need time: but there is optimism after the top in the FIGC

Kim Lee6 hours ago
Within a couple of days an explanatory note from the trustees (already tomorrow?), Then at the beginning of next week a new meeting probably resolving at the headquarters of the FIGC. These are the small further steps – as reported in the sports pages of the Salerno edition by the newspaper “Il Mattino” today on newsstands – of the sale of Salernitana, which come out of the summit held yesterday afternoon in via Allegri between Susanna Isgrò and Paolo Bertoli (accompanied by their consultants) and the legal office of the Football Association: a technical update, a request for clarification from the football institutions, partially reassured: “We are working, we plan to close soon”. A solution must be found. Indeed, a name for the new ownership of the grenade club. Which seems to be getting closer: there is a hint of confidence even in federal circles, but there are some corners to smooth out in the offers received. The most concrete would be two and would not exceed 20 million. All by December 15th. After yesterday’s face-to-face held between 5 and 6:50 pm in the Capitoline offices, the ghosts of a possible exclusion of the hippocampus from the championship seem to be at a minimum distance.

