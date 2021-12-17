Salernitana, Serie A votes to finish the championship: it is Lotito’s victory. Now Gravina is with his back to the wall

There are two weeks left until the exclusion of the Salerno from the championship. The rules speak for themselves but in Italy they are almost never respected and the FederCalcio, after having already compromised this summer, it risks having to take another step back. There A league she sided with Claudio Lotito, or rather with itself because from any point of view you look at it, sporty, economic, reputational, a lame championship, reduced to 19 teams by mid-season, would be a disaster. In the next federal council he will officially ask to let the Campania club end the season, putting his back to the wall Gabriele Gravina. The number 1 of the Figs he will find himself having to choose between two equally unpleasant options: to apply the law, however causing devastating damage to the system, or to give in and lose face, as well as the tug-of-war with the “enemy” Lotito.

The Salernitana bubo has now broken out. Melior Trust And Widar Trust, who is entrusted with the box in which the club is located, have communicated the bad news that was in the air: there are no concrete offers. Or rather, none of the offers arrived (because there was something in the envelope of the announcement) is “acceptable”. What is meant, if the problem is the price claimed by Lotito (which started from an evaluation of 40 million) or documentary deficiencies, only they know. Paolo Bertoli, one of the technicians in charge, insists on the concept of “Capital solidity”: “Imagine what a mess if we were to sell to someone who goes bankrupt the next day,” he explained. So there would be no guarantees, the buyers who came forward would not be reliable enough. The substance, however, is that the deadline of 15 December for the offers has passed and at this point, barring unlikely twists, the deadline of 31 December will also pass, the deadline set by the FIGC for the sale of the club, under penalty of immediate exclusion from the championship. So much so that the trustees have already asked the Federation to “evaluate a postponement of the term of the sales operations, with the aim of allowing US Salernitana 1919 Srl to conclude the championship in progress”. Translated: let the championship finish and then you think.

The expulsion of the grenades is provided for by the rules and has even been included in the deed of incorporation of the trust. But it is such a disastrous prospect that it remains difficult to imagine that it really happens. Not by chance in the assembly of A league all the presidents sided with the Campania club, with a unanimous vote (abstained the Lazio di Lotito and Salernitana herself) which is rarely seen in the Lega. It’s easy to understand why: with the exclusion 19 games already sold would be missing. Even if the ban on TV rights protects the League, the economic consequences (not only with Dazn And Tim, but in general with all sponsors) could be heavy. Not to mention the damage to image at the international level, that is incalculable. For this Tuesday in the Federcalcio the president Paolo Dal Pino, who is Gravina’s main ally, will be forced to take sides against him and in favor of yet another exemption for Salernitana, to save the championship. And it’s hard to imagine who the footballers of Umberto Calcagno can vote differently, leaving dozens of members for a walk who would find themselves out of work with the exclusion of Salernitana (similar speech for theAsso coaches and the technical staff).

In short, FederCalcio is in a dead end. She set out on her own this summer, when she accepted a compromise that saved only appearances, not the regularity of the championship which at this point must be protected. Except that for what President Gravina personally spent on the affair, and for the well-known personal rivalry with Lotito, this would resemble a political defeat. Nor can it be ruled out that the federal president wants to go all the way, but at that point he would take responsibility for a decision taken against the will of Serie A.

Around the corner then there is also the joke. Because the Salernitana, sporting speaking, is almost doomed: except for miracles in June it will return to B series and at that point, once the ban on staying in the same category as Lazio fell, Lotito could also try to keep it, with the dowry millionaire parachute which is up to the relegated. Of course, the new agreement could postpone the obligation to sell by six months, under penalty of failure to register for the next championship, but it would be difficult to apply it considering that the timeshare rule currently in force gives time until 2024 to get rid of previous situations. Lotito for the moment observes and laughs. He is now “out” of Salernitana, as he says.

