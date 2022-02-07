Salernitana-Spezia 2-2 LIVE: Green equalizes with another penalty! | First page

A crucial match for salvation is played at the Arechi Stadium. Salerno And Sampdoria they face each other at 20.45 for the 24th matchday of Serie A: Colantuono’s team, last in the standings with only 10 points won so far, tries to recover after two consecutive defeats; that of Thiago Motta, on the other hand, comes from three successes in a row and looks for another useful result to move further away from the relegation zone.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND – The recent balance is definitely in favor of Spezia, who have won all the last four league games against Salernitana between Serie A and Serie B. Furthermore, Salernitana can become the first team against which Spezia finds success in each of the first two Serie A matches. Previously, Salernitana had won six of their last eight home games against Spezia in Serie B, two defeats, the most recent of which in July 2020. Salernitana is the sixth team to score less than five points (four) in the first ten home games in a Serie A season in the era of three points per victory, the last was Benevento in 2017/18: in the event of a defeat against Spezia, the Campania region would equal the worst absolute performance at the same point in the competition (considering three points from all time), Palermo and Pescara in 2016/17 (four).

Kick-off whistle at 20.45on Calciomercato.com the direct of Salerno-Spezia.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Salerno: Sepe; Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri; Kastanos, Radovanovic, Coulibaly; Verdi, Ribery; Mousset.

Spice: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Maggiore, Sala; Green, Manaj, Gyasi.