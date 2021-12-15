Salernitana, still no offer: risks exclusion from the championship. Federal Council meets on Tuesday | First page

Race against time for the sale of Salernitana, to be concluded by 31 December next to avoid exclusion from the championship. Tomorrow at the FIGC headquarters in Rome a meeting between federal president Gabriele Gravina and Trustee to make the point of the situation. According to Ansa, at the moment there is no concrete offer to buy for the change of ownership of the Campania club.

Meanwhile, the team coached by Colantuono is last in the standings, yesterday they were eliminated from the Italian Cup by losing 1-0 at Genoa and on Friday night they play at home against leaders Inter and Italian champions for the Serie A advance.

FEDERAL COUNCIL – Meanwhile, the meeting of the Federal Council has been called for next Tuesday, December 21, and among the items on the agenda there is precisely the situation of Salernitana: “The meeting of the Federal Council. Among the items on the agenda, in addition to the approval of the minutes of the meeting of last November 25 and the communications of the president, the following points: information from the general secretary; situation US Salernitana 1919: consequent decisions; appointments of competence ; regulatory changes; various and possible.

Watch Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now