Salernitana, taken Verdi: the press release

The news had been in the air for several days now, but now the official has also arrived: Simone Verdi is a new player from Salernitana, just arrived from Turin.

Verdi arrives in Salerno on a temporary basis, with the hope of finding greater continuity and becoming, in a short time, decisive for the grenade. The desire is to play continuously, hoping for no injury and to try to lead Colantuono’s team to salvation, now unexpected.

Of course, at Fantasy Football he cannot ignore his purchase. Until a few years ago it was considered almost a top, but now it is a classic bet, to be taken at just over the base price, with the hope that it will find continuity and become important even in the bonus area. Fantacalcisticamente, a sort of operation in the style of Sensi-Sampdoria. In this case, however, of course, pay attention to Verdi’s workhorse: set pieces. Furthermore, with Simy towards Parma, he could easily become the penalty taker of Salernitana. It is currently worth 5 credits: an investment that can be made, at these figures, without thinking too much about it.