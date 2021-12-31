Salernitana, the last blow for the salvation of the club: the founder of UniPegaso Iervolino in pole position

So far there are four offers for the purchase of Salernitana at 18 on December 31, a few hours from the deadline that would have excluded the club from the current Serie A championship. Danilo Iervolino, a Neapolitan entrepreneur and founder of the telematic university Pegaso, which would have added a substantial amount to the purchase offer to strengthen the team. In these hours, however, other offers could also arrive in the e-mail box: one would be attributable to an American fund which, after gaining access to the data room, worked under the radar. The entrepreneurs put together by Domenico Cerruti and among them Francesco Agnello also say they intend to go all the way. Furthermore, it cannot be excluded that by midnight there may also be other surprises. THE trustee who hold the Salernitana will have to remove the offer considered most advantageous and communicate the choice to the Football Federation. This would give them an extension of 45 days to complete the passage of quotas. The official announcement should not arrive until Monday, January 3, when the bank checks will be done. At that moment the 5 percent deposit must have been paid and therefore at that point the reserves can be dissolved.

Read also: