Salernitana transfer market, Diego Costa will not arrive. Friday we try …

With the new property Iervolino and the new ds Sabatini, the Salerno is very active in these hours to reinforce the team as much as possible in view of the second half of the season in which there will be salvation in Serie A. There is little time, therefore. Sabatini knows this and in these days he plans to close some shots.





La Salernitana pulls back for Diego Costa: the reasons

For the attack, however, Diego Costa will not arrive. The fans’ dream of seeing the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker wear the grenade shirt and stand alongside Ribery in attack vanishes. The Salernitana, in fact, has decided to step back after analyzing the latest performances of the attacker and being afraid that he does not have the right intensity in his legs to be immediately ready. After all, Iervolino was clear: “I don’t want players just for the name. I want people ready“.





Simy’s sale to Parma blocked

The non-arrival of Diego Costa blocks – for the moment – the sale of Nwankwo Simy to Parma. The documents were ready, but the turnaround also stopped the outgoing movement of the Nigerian former Crotone striker. But returning to signings, Sabatini is on the verge of finalizing the arrival of a former player of his at the time of Roma.





Friday could be Fazio’s day

It is very close indeed to buying Federico Fazio. Put on the sidelines by Mourinho at Roma, the Argentine defender born in 1987 could be Sabatini’s blow to reinforce Colantuono’s defensive department: Friday could be decisive.