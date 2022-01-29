Salernitana transfer market, Fazio took: the announcement

Also in this case we are talking about a negotiation that was now in the air: after having terminated his contract with Roma, Federico Fazio has become a new player of Salernitana. The restyling of the grenades continues thanks to the help of Walter Sabatini.

The Argentine defender therefore arrives at no cost, after having interrupted the relationship with Roma and signed a contract with Salernitana that will be valid until June 2024. An important commitment, therefore, to return to being a protagonist, perhaps immediately and trying to do everything to stay in Serie A. Fazio is just the latest of the many hits scored so far by Sabatini: Sepe, Mazzocchi and Verdi also arrived with him, but it doesn’t seem to be over yet. At the end of the transfer market there are still two days left and we expect more hits from the Campania team.

Level shots and above all starting players: Fazio is one of these, ready to take the reins of defense. A purchase that could also be interesting at Fantasy Football, of course at the base price and to cover the seventh / eighth slot of your defensive package.