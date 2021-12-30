Salernitana, two concrete offers on the table of the trustees. A revival of Ferrara is expected

According to indiscretions collected by the TuttoSalernitana editorial staff, the situation in the grenade house could unlock only in the late afternoon tomorrow. In these hours the trustees are working on two offers considered binding: that of two entrepreneurs who have already had ok after having shown bank guarantees through a surety and one belonging to Francesco Di Silvio and to a Luxembourg consortium that operates in the field of cinema. Then there is the appropriate offer of the notary from Salerno Orlando and the German lawyer considered a sort of lifeboat. It is the least economically advantageous one, but made by two historic grenade fans who will try to save the sporting title and then resell it, without the quibbles imposed by the trust, to the highest bidder and at the purchase price. At the moment no Pec has been sent by the Neapolitan entrepreneur Iervolino, while there was a gray smoke for the consortium led by Domenico Cerruti. The lawyer Simone Ferrara and other professionals interested in investing in football would have decided to take a few hours to reflect by virtue of the non-approval of the budget and some credits given for certain but which, in reality, Lazio is not required to pay. . Everyone agrees that the perplexities concern the capital gain Akpa Akpro. It is not excluded, however, that the Salerno company Real Sud may follow an autonomous path.

The Platinum Square, who collaborated in the drafting of the trust in the summer and is working hard behind the scenes, reiterates that the Salernitana will be sold within the established terms and that the bureaucratic process will be closed within twenty days, with the payment of the sum (apparently less than 30 million euros) and the definitive white smoke. The survey of the Swiss company Implenia has also been confirmed which, net of the words considered untruthful by Mr. Sandro Costabile in a direct facebook, has really thought of buying the Salernitana by withdrawing after having viewed the financial statements despite having had the approval of the Governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca. But the budget will close in surplus, almost 6 million euros have been collected from the box office alone.