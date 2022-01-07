Salernitana – Venice: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS – CURIOSITIES

When is Salernitana – Venice played?

The match between Salernitana and Venice will be played on Thursday 6 January 2022 at 18:30

The match between Salernitana and Venice will be played on Thursday 6 January 2022 at 18:30 Where is Salernitana – Venice played?

The game is played in Salerno

The game is played in Salerno In which stadium is Salernitana – Venice played?

Arechi Stadium

Arechi Stadium How did the previous match between the two teams end?

The first leg Venice – Salernitana ended with the score of 1-2

The first leg Venice – Salernitana ended with the score of 1-2 Who are the top scorers of the two teams?

To date the top scorer of Salernitana is Federico Bonazzoli with 3 goals, while the top scorer of Venice is Mattia Aramu with 5 goals

To date the top scorer of Salernitana is Federico Bonazzoli with 3 goals, while the top scorer of Venice is Mattia Aramu with 5 goals What was the final result of Salernitana – Venice?

The match between Salernitana and Venice ended with the result of 0-0

PRE-MATCH

Salernitana – Venice is valid for matchday number 20 of the 2021/2022 Serie A championship.

The match is scheduled for January 6 at 18:30 at the Arechi stadium in Salerno.

Salernitana is currently 20th in the standings with 8 points (the result of 2 wins, 2 draws and 14 defeats); instead, Venezia is 16th in the standings with 17 points (the result of 4 wins, 5 draws and 10 defeats).

Salernitana scored 11 goals and conceded 42; Venezia scored 18 goals and conceded 34.

The first leg match Venice – Salernitana was played on 26 October 2021 and ended 1-2.

At home, Salernitana scored 4 points (1 win, 1 draw and 7 defeats). Away from home, Venezia scored 9 points (2 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats).

In the last 3 games, Salernitana has faced Milan, Fiorentina and Inter with 0 points.

In the last 3 games, Venezia have faced Juventus, Sampdoria and Lazio, obtaining 2 points thanks to 0 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat.

Salernitana met Inter in the last game losing 0-5 while Venezia met Lazio losing 1-3.

The best scorer of the team coached by Stefano Colantuono is Federico Bonazzoli with 3 goals while the best scorer of the team coached by Paolo Zanetti is Mattia Aramu with 5 goals.

Probable formations:

SALERNITANA: Fiorillo; Veseli, Gyomber, Bogdan; Of the Wagons, M.. Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Kastanos, Zortea; Bonazzoli, Djuric.

VENICE: Romero; Mazzocchi, Modolo, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi; Crnigoj, Vacca, Busio; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen.

Salernitana and Venice have met 3 times in the league. In previous matches Salernitana has won 2 times, Venezia has never won while there have been only one draws.

These are the statistics of the two teams in the games played to date in the league: