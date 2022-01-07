Salernitana – Venice: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS – CURIOSITIES
- When is Salernitana – Venice played?
The match between Salernitana and Venice will be played on Thursday 6 January 2022 at 18:30
- Where is Salernitana – Venice played?
The game is played in Salerno
- In which stadium is Salernitana – Venice played?
Arechi Stadium
- How did the previous match between the two teams end?
The first leg Venice – Salernitana ended with the score of 1-2
- Who are the top scorers of the two teams?
To date the top scorer of Salernitana is Federico Bonazzoli with 3 goals, while the top scorer of Venice is Mattia Aramu with 5 goals
- What was the final result of Salernitana – Venice?
The match between Salernitana and Venice ended with the result of 0-0
PRE-MATCH
Salernitana – Venice is valid for matchday number 20 of the 2021/2022 Serie A championship.
The match is scheduled for January 6 at 18:30 at the Arechi stadium in Salerno.
Salernitana is currently 20th in the standings with 8 points (the result of 2 wins, 2 draws and 14 defeats); instead, Venezia is 16th in the standings with 17 points (the result of 4 wins, 5 draws and 10 defeats).
Salernitana scored 11 goals and conceded 42; Venezia scored 18 goals and conceded 34.
The first leg match Venice – Salernitana was played on 26 October 2021 and ended 1-2.
At home, Salernitana scored 4 points (1 win, 1 draw and 7 defeats). Away from home, Venezia scored 9 points (2 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats).
In the last 3 games, Salernitana has faced Milan, Fiorentina and Inter with 0 points.
In the last 3 games, Venezia have faced Juventus, Sampdoria and Lazio, obtaining 2 points thanks to 0 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat.
Salernitana met Inter in the last game losing 0-5 while Venezia met Lazio losing 1-3.
The best scorer of the team coached by Stefano Colantuono is Federico Bonazzoli with 3 goals while the best scorer of the team coached by Paolo Zanetti is Mattia Aramu with 5 goals.
Probable formations:
SALERNITANA: Fiorillo; Veseli, Gyomber, Bogdan; Of the Wagons, M.. Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Kastanos, Zortea; Bonazzoli, Djuric.
VENICE: Romero; Mazzocchi, Modolo, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi; Crnigoj, Vacca, Busio; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen.
Salernitana and Venice have met 3 times in the league. In previous matches Salernitana has won 2 times, Venezia has never won while there have been only one draws.
These are the statistics of the two teams in the games played to date in the league:
|Salerno
|Venice
|Games played
|18
|19
|Number of games won
|2
|4
|Number of games lost
|14
|10
|Number of matches drawn
|2
|5
|Total goals scored
|11
|18
|Total goals conceded
|42
|34
|Average goals conceded per match
|2.3
|1.8
|Percentage of ball possession
|40.0
|42.5
|Total number of passes
|6094
|7207
|Total number of successful passes
|4644
|5757
|Number of on target shots per game
|54
|61
|Percentage of shots on target
|40.9
|42.4
|Total number of crosses
|335
|298
|Average number of successful crosses
|87
|64
|Winning duels per game
|866
|884
|Duels per game lost
|864
|982
|Corner suffered
|107
|127
|Earned corners
|89
|57
|Number of penalties in favor
|223
|203
|Number of penalties awarded
|232
|267
|Total tackle
|232
|275
|Success rate in tackles
|61.2
|59.3
|Total offsides
|23
|29
|Total number of yellow cards
|31
|55
|Total number of red cards
|2
|3