Salernitana – Venice: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • When is Salernitana – Venice played?
    The match between Salernitana and Venice will be played on Thursday 6 January 2022 at 18:30
  • Where is Salernitana – Venice played?
    The game is played in Salerno
  • In which stadium is Salernitana – Venice played?
    Arechi Stadium
  • How did the previous match between the two teams end?
    The first leg Venice – Salernitana ended with the score of 1-2
  • Who are the top scorers of the two teams?
    To date the top scorer of Salernitana is Federico Bonazzoli with 3 goals, while the top scorer of Venice is Mattia Aramu with 5 goals
  • What was the final result of Salernitana – Venice?
    The match between Salernitana and Venice ended with the result of 0-0
PRE-MATCH

Salernitana – Venice is valid for matchday number 20 of the 2021/2022 Serie A championship.
The match is scheduled for January 6 at 18:30 at the Arechi stadium in Salerno.

Salernitana is currently 20th in the standings with 8 points (the result of 2 wins, 2 draws and 14 defeats); instead, Venezia is 16th in the standings with 17 points (the result of 4 wins, 5 draws and 10 defeats).
Salernitana scored 11 goals and conceded 42; Venezia scored 18 goals and conceded 34.
The first leg match Venice – Salernitana was played on 26 October 2021 and ended 1-2.

At home, Salernitana scored 4 points (1 win, 1 draw and 7 defeats). Away from home, Venezia scored 9 points (2 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats).
In the last 3 games, Salernitana has faced Milan, Fiorentina and Inter with 0 points.
In the last 3 games, Venezia have faced Juventus, Sampdoria and Lazio, obtaining 2 points thanks to 0 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat.
Salernitana met Inter in the last game losing 0-5 while Venezia met Lazio losing 1-3.
The best scorer of the team coached by Stefano Colantuono is Federico Bonazzoli with 3 goals while the best scorer of the team coached by Paolo Zanetti is Mattia Aramu with 5 goals.

Probable formations:

SALERNITANA: Fiorillo; Veseli, Gyomber, Bogdan; Of the Wagons, M.. Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Kastanos, Zortea; Bonazzoli, Djuric.

VENICE: Romero; Mazzocchi, Modolo, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi; Crnigoj, Vacca, Busio; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen.

Salernitana and Venice have met 3 times in the league. In previous matches Salernitana has won 2 times, Venezia has never won while there have been only one draws.

These are the statistics of the two teams in the games played to date in the league:

Salerno Venice
Games played 18 19
Number of games won 2 4
Number of games lost 14 10
Number of matches drawn 2 5
Total goals scored 11 18
Total goals conceded 42 34
Average goals conceded per match 2.3 1.8
Percentage of ball possession 40.0 42.5
Total number of passes 6094 7207
Total number of successful passes 4644 5757
Number of on target shots per game 54 61
Percentage of shots on target 40.9 42.4
Total number of crosses 335 298
Average number of successful crosses 87 64
Winning duels per game 866 884
Duels per game lost 864 982
Corner suffered 107 127
Earned corners 89 57
Number of penalties in favor 223 203
Number of penalties awarded 232 267
Total tackle 232 275
Success rate in tackles 61.2 59.3
Total offsides 23 29
Total number of yellow cards 31 55
Total number of red cards 2 3

