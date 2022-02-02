Salernitana, what will the new formation be like? Eight changes, team revolutionized

There Salerno he revolutionized his training with a roaring market led by Walter Sabatini and strengthened Colantuono’s team, which occupies the last position in the standings. Players have arrived in every department. The new goalkeeper is Sepe, a reinforced defense with three elements such as Fazio, Mazzocchi and Dragusin. In midfield the quality and muscles of the young and promising Bohinen with the Brazilian Ederson. On the trocar there is Verdi who Ribery can best enhance Mikael, who came from Sporting Recife. Lys Mousset from Sheffield United also arrived in attack with the 22-year-old Brazilian.

New purchasesi: Sepe (Por, Parma), Mazzocchi (Dif, Venice), Verdi (Cen, Turin), Dragusin (Dif, Sampdoria), Fazio (Dif, Rome), Ederson (Cen, Corinthians), Bohinen (Cen, CSKA Moscow ), Mikael (Att. Sporting Recife), Mousset (Att. Sheffield United), Radovanovic (Cen, released).

In Colantuono’s formation there could be 8 changes compared to the previous team.

Starting line-up (3-4-2-1): SEPE; Veseli, FAZIO, DRAGUSIN; MAZZOCCHI, BOHINEN, EDERSON, Ranieri; VERDI, Ribery; MIKAEL. Herds Colantuono.