Salernitana, who of the new players can already make their debut with Spezia?

The preparation of Salernitana continues under the orders of Mr. Stefano Colantuono. The Roman coach has a totally revolutionized team and although Covid has reappeared (with a positive in the team group) he will have much more choice for Monday night’s match against Spezia. Almost certainly at least 3-4 of the new purchases will make their debut from the first minute. Luigi will be in goal Sepe, arrived from Parma while the defensive line should go to 4, given the presence of a right-back like Mazzocchi. Among the power plants, on the other hand, one could make his debut Dragusin And Fazio near Gyomber. The choices also increase in midfield where, however, the only one could make his debut Radovanovic in front of the defense, it was difficult to see the young Norwegian immediately on the field Bohinen which could be used during the game in case of need. Good chance instead of immediately seeing Simone Verdi on the field, who should act on the trocar. In attack he immediately made himself available Mousset but at the moment both Djuric and Bonazzoli still seem to have an advantage in the hierarchy, revitalized by the reconfirmation in the grenade. With the five substitutions available, however, everyone has the opportunity to take the field, either from the start or from the game in progress. For Perotti it is necessary to establish at what point his physical condition is given that he has not seen the field for over a year. A different story, however, for the Brazilians Ederson and Mikael Filipe, who will arrive between tonight and tomorrow and a few days before the challenge it seems difficult to see them already at work in such an important match as the one against Spezia.