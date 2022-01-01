Salerno, Danilo Iervolino’s offer accepted. Averted exclusion from the A-Corriere.it series

Accepted in extremis the offer of the Neapolitan entrepreneur, founder of the Unipegaso Telematic University, for the acquisition of the club. In the coming days, the official

The trustees in charge of transferring the company shares of the Salerno they accepted the offer of Danilo Iervolino, averting in extremis the nightmare of the exclusion of the team football from Serie A which would have been triggered if by 31 December no offers had arrived for the purchase of the club. The Neapolitan entrepreneur, founder of the Unipegaso Telematic University, is preparing to become the new owner of the grenade company. The official will arrive on Monday, at the end of the bank checks but – from what we learn – it was decided to focus on him for the future of Salernitana.

Iervolino’s name had popped up in the last 48 hours: the entrepreneur from Campania has today submitted an offer with an attached 5% deposit. Proposal that was considered the most advantageous by the trustees Paolo Bertoli and Susanna Isgr, who will now be able to take advantage of one extension of 45 days to define the bureaucratic process and complete the handover. In addition to the offer to take over the shares, Iervolino would have guaranteed important resources to strengthen the team.

Not yet clear how many offers have been received by the trustees on the last day. In the race, in addition to the notary from Salerno Roberto Orlando, there would have been also an American fund. But, in the end, the choice fell on Iervolino. The white smoke arrived a few minutes before midnight: the trustees, in fact, averted the nightmare exclusion that would have occurred if by 31 December no offers had arrived for the purchase of the club.