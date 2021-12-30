Salerno has its first listed company: Finanza.tech lands in Piazza Affari

Finanza.tech lands in Piazza Affari. The financial consultancy company, founded and managed by Nicola Occhinegro, is in fact – as reported today by the newspaper “Le Cronache” downloadable online – listed on the stock exchange. This is the first company in Salerno city and the second in the province. Finanza.tech is a financial consultancy company focused on medium-sized Italian companies that carries out advisory activities in extraordinary finance operations and support for ordinary corporate financial management, based on a digital platform, with the help of artificial intelligence and highly professional competent. In this way, it allows people responsible for financial choices to have the right information at the right time and to find the best information for the company and the entire economic system. The Salerno-based company obtained the provision for admission to trading of its ordinary shares and warrants called “Warrant Finanza.tech 2021-2024” on the Euronext Growth Milan market, after having successfully concluded the placement of its ordinary shares and warrants. The share capital of Finanza.tech will consist of 12,915,000 ordinary shares.