Salerno, orthopedics specialists forced to do push-ups in the ward: two investigations open

The Postgraduate School of Orthopedics and Traumatology at the University of Salerno forced the trainees to do push-ups in the ward as punishment. The case was denounced by the Als Fattore 2a association. The university and the hospital opened two investigations after receiving evidence of the harassment. Including those on push-ups: «The trainees are obliged to show up at 6.30 for the carrying out of the training activity. In case of delay they are forced to perform push-ups and pay breakfast to all present ». Until yesterday the school was directed by the teacher Nicola Maffulli, fifth orthopedist in ranking worldwide and specialized in sports medicine.

The Corriere della Sera today he says that it is he who, according to the testimonies, has imposed the line of rigor: «Jacket, tie and punctuality. If you arrive late compared to 6.30 in the morning, that means 6.32, punishments and push-ups ”, says one of the trainees to the newspaper. And there are also those who make it known that they have seen colleagues excluded from the operating room for reasons “that had nothing to do with work”. Salerno Eveningwho published one of the photos attached to the complaint, reports the reaction of Als Factor 2a: “We want to congratulate and publicly thank the Rector of the University of Salerno for the PEC he sent us, and we wish him good work in verifying of the truth of the facts and we will be like FTA in vigilant and confident expectation on the evolution of the story of which we will keep you updated ».

And then again: “We are happy to have lifted the veil of silence on a grave injustice inherent in a graduate school: Salerno is a university where we have recently created a team of representatives because it is (or was it?) One of the strongholds of the SIGM (acronym of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care, ed.): who knows how they did, during their many years of “representation” in Salerno, not to notice the harassment that happened in this school, which seems to go on for years and years “.

