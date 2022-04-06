Salerno, the videos of the trainees of the school of Orthopedics: «Flexions in the ward» – Corriere.it

Of Andrea Pasqualetto and Giovanni Viafora

Two inquiries opened. The general director: “Unacceptable episodes, young doctors must be protected”. The rector: requested further information

«The trainees are obliged to arrive at 6.30 for the carrying out of the training activity. In case of delay they are forced to perform pushups and pay breakfast to all present. We consider this practice unworthy of a civilized country… ». Resident doctors, not soldiers. Someone rebelled and denounced the “barracks atmosphere” that would have arisen at the Specialization School of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the University of Salerno, attended by young doctors who will be the future Italian orthopedists.

The complaint To collect the complaint, corroborated by a couple of videos, was the Free Specializing Association (ALS) which represents them. Which did not think twice to report the case to all the institutions involved, from the Rector of the University to the Health Director of the hospital “Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d’Aragona”, from the Campania Regional Health Councilor to the Director general for university education. Result: they were two internal investigations launched to verify the situation, one of the hospital, the other of the University. In the meantime, “waiting for any other actions” he has entrusted pro tempore the management of the School to the director of the Department of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry pending the results of the commission of inquiry.

The investigations “We have instead activated the internal inspection team – adds the General Manager of the hospital, Vincenzo D’Amato -. We have an image to protect and such incidents are not acceptable. With us, the trainees represent an important resource, which gives freshness and liveliness to the structure, an enrichment that we intend to care for and protect ». At the same time it also moved the rector, Vincenzo Loia, who asked for a detailed report on the reported facts: “All appropriate investigations must be carried out on the facts reported,” he says. Some young doctors have already been heard, others will be, as have the teachers. Until yesterday, the School was directed by a luminary in the sector, Professor Nicola Maffulli, a sixty-two-year-old Neapolitan who lives between London, where he holds an honorary chair at the Faculty of Medicine of Queen Mary University, and Salerno, where he teaches Orthopedics and directs, as well as to training, also the department of the musculoskeletal system. A name, his, of international fame. Fifth orthopedic in the world ranking, also specializing in Sports Medicine, Maffulli is the European president of sports doctors and is also known for having treated various champions, including David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry, and for being a point of reference for the Premier League players. League.

The testimonials He seems to have imposed a certain rigor at the Graduate School. «Jacket, tie and punctuality – says one of the trainees, who asks for anonymity -. If you arrive late compared to 6.30 in the morning, that means 6.32, punishment, ie push-ups ». There are those who tell of a less than serene environment, of people treated badly, of screams in the ward. “It’s not a game, it’s not a student spirit. Among the punishments, I saw colleagues excluded from the operating room for things that had nothing to do with work – says another -. This is not training, it is tension ». With name and surname speaks only Massimo Minerva, president of the Association of trainees (already in the field also for the case of Sara Pedri

, the gynecology specialist in Trento who, according to the family, would have committed suicide for the harassment suffered in the ward): «There are evident deontological and judicial illegalities. We thank our colleagues who, protected from anonymity, have approached us with courage. To those who are afraid to tell instead I say that, more than the professors, he should fear the lack of preparation at the end of the course“.