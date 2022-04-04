Salernonotizie.it | Information portal of Salerno and its Province

Health

Another death from covid to the Moscati di Avellino hospital. last night, a 74-year-old patient from Mercato San Severino (Sa), hospitalized since 6 March last, died last night in sub-intensive therapy at the company’s Covid Hospital. The previous day, a 56-year-old patient from Mercogliano died in intensive care, hospitalized since March 4 in sub-intensive care and transferred to intensive care on 30.

At the Covid Hospital of the Moscati Company and in the single isolation rooms set up in the various operating units of the hospital city to accommodate patients with specific pathologies and also with covid, 39 patients are hospitalized: 3 in intensive care and 26 in ordinary / sub-intensive hospitalization of the Covid Hospital; one in the Operative Unit of Pneumology, two in Internal Medicine, two in Obstetrics and Gynecology, one in Geriatrics and 4 in Pediatrics of the hospital city.

Source Ottopagine

Source link

