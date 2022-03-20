Salernonotizie.it | Information portal of Salerno and its Province

The covid returns to press in the Salerno area and on the health facilities. Seven positive operators, including the manager, at the analysis laboratory of the “Fucito” hospital in Mercato San Severino. The alarm goes off at the Curteri garrison, where the structure returns to experience a difficult situation due to the spread of the infection. In recent days, in fact, an outbreak was detected in the garrison, prompting the health management to take the necessary countermeasures. In this case, the worker remained off limits for a few days. The “cluster” involved, in particular, the operators.

A stop destined to last until the beginning of the week: if there were no nasty surprises, it could be reopening on Monday. In the meantime, the usual screening and sanitation activities are carried out to avert the danger that the infection will go out of control. The fact is that Covid “reappears” again in a hospital which, like numerous principals in the Salerno area, has had to deal with the difficulties related to occasional infections several times over the last two years, both between the operators of the structure and among the patients themselves. Fingers crossed at the Curteri hospital in the hope that the “cluster” remains circumscribed and does not lead to further hitches.

Source The City of Salerno