Salerno’s fury against Lotito and the Trust: clashes, chants and banners. The cry of the Arechi: ‘Free Salernitana!’ | First page

The paradoxical corporate situation has inevitably pushed the field into the background. A surreal atmosphere was the scenario a Salernitana-Inter. Over 18 thousand spectators attended the Arechi, but not with the right mood. Around 7 pm the coach from Salernitana arrived very escorted to the stadium almost in general indifference.

And then moments of tension with about twenty grenade pseudo-fans who stormed a minivan of Nerazzurri supporters who was passing through the avenue in front of the blue grandstand towards the North Curve. The intervention of the police is ready, in riot gear; damaged vehicles and motorcycles, and with a slightly bruised policeman.

At the kick-off, the voltage shifts within the system. “Liberate la Salernitana” banners appear between Distinti and Curva Sud. At the entrance of the teams choirs against CEO Fabiani and Claudio Lotito; a single banner also appears on the South Curve: “Gravina keep your promises, amateurs, Promotion or in the suburbs the Salernitana has no category for us”.

From the guest sector, the approximately 1,500 Inter fans who came from Milan expressed their support for the grenade fans: “Faith does not sell out like at the market, close to the ultras from Salerno“. Steward and Digos then also had to intervene to calm the spirits in the Tribune. In fact, some Nerazzurri fans, after Perisic’s 0-1, were invited to move elsewhere as grenade supporters. During the match, several firecrackers also exploded (between Distinti and Curva Sud) which could weigh in the sports judge’s statement. In short, there has been very little sportsman in Salernitana-Inter and in the future of this Salernitana there is anything but clarity.