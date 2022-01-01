Sales 2022 January, when they start: the calendar from Lombardy to Sicily

Rome, 1 January 2022 – Once the New Year’s celebrations have been filed, it’s already time for sale. In fact, the discount season begins tomorrow winter: I’m leading the way Sicily And Basilicata, which officially kick off the discounts on Sunday January 2. Monday January 3 it will be the turn of the Valle d’Aosta, while the other Regions will leave on January 5th (below the calendar complete with the at your place beginning and end). A turnover that Confcommercio estimates at 4.2 billion euros, the equivalent of 119 euros per person. According to Confesercenti, the budget per person will be higher: around 150 euros. However, these are numbers still far from the pre-crisis ones:

The pandemic will weigh on the overall result Covid, which exploded in recent weeks on the wave of the Omicron variant, which involves a lowering of confidence and the propensity to spend. A smile is snatched from the traders by the new ones rules which lighten the quarantine for the vaccinated.

Winter sales calendar region by region

(in alphabetical order)

Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Wednesday 2 March 2022

Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Sunday 6 March 2022

Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January – 2022 Saturday 5 March 2022

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Thursday 31 March 2022

Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 February 2022

Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Friday 18 February 2022

Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Marche: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Puglia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 28 January 2022

Sardinia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 March 2022

Tuscany: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 – Thursday 3 March 2022

Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Monday 28 February 2022

Trentino Alto Adige

Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina, Merano and Burgraviato, Valle Isarco and Alta Valle Isarco, Val Pusteria and Val Venosta: Saturday 8 January – Saturday 5 February 2022.

Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara: Saturday 5 March – Saturday 2 April 2022

Municipalities of Tires, Castelrotto, Renon, Ortisei, Santa Cristina, Selva Gardena, Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara, Stelvio, Maso Corto, Resia, San Valentino alla Muta: Saturday 5 March – Saturday 2 April 2022 .

Ten rules (including anti Covid) for shopkeepers and consumers

Here’s what to remember for a correct purchase of items on sale (according to Confcommercio and Federmoda)

1. Exchange: the possibility of change the garment after it is purchased it is generally left to the merchant’s discretion, unless the product is damaged or non-compliant (Legislative Decree 6 September 2005, n. 206, Consumer Code). In this case, the shopkeeper is obliged to repair or replace the garment and, if this proves impossible, the reduction or refund of the price paid. However, the buyer is required to report the defect of the garment within two months from the date of discovery of the defect.

2. Trial of the garments: there is no obligation. It is left to the merchant’s discretion.

3. Payments: credit cards must be accepted by the shopkeeper and cashless payments should be favored

4. Products for sale: the items that are offered on sale must have character seasonal or in fashion and be susceptible to significant depreciation if not sold within a certain period of time.

5. Price indication: obligation of the shopkeeper to indicate the normal selling price, the discount and the final price.

6. Respect for distances: it is necessary to maintain a distance of one meter between customers waiting to enter and inside the store.

7. Hand disinfection: obligation from sanitation from the hands with alcoholic solutions before touching the products.

8. Masks: obligation to wear the mask outside the shop, in the store and even in the dressing room during the fitting of garments

9. Tailoring changes and / or adaptations: these are the responsibility of the customer, unless otherwise agreed;

10. Maximum number of customers in the store: obligation to display a sign in the window showing the maximum number of customers allowed in the stores at the same time.