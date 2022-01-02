Sales 2022, winter discounts start today: calendar

At the start from today the 2022 sales, the first reductions of the year for the winter season. Sicily and Basilicata are the first regions to leave, while tomorrow 3 January it will be the turn of the Aosta Valley. All the other regions, from Lombardy to Veneto passing through Rome and Milan, will finally leave on Wednesday 5 January.

For the start of the sales, the Italian Fashion Federation and Confcommercio recall some basic principles for the correct purchase of items on sale.

YOU CHANGE: the possibility of changing the garment after it has been purchased is generally left to the discretion of the shopkeeper, unless the product is damaged or non-compliant (Legislative Decree 6 September 2005, n. 206, Consumer Code). In this case, the shopkeeper is obliged to repair or replace the garment and, if this proves impossible, the reduction or refund of the price paid. However, the buyer is required to report the defect of the garment within two months from the date of discovery of the defect.

TESTING THE GARMENTS: there is no obligation. It is left to the merchant’s discretion.

PAYMENTS: credit cards must be accepted by the retailer and cashless payments must be favored

PRODUCTS FOR SALE: the items that are offered on sale must have a seasonal or fashionable character and be susceptible to significant depreciation if not sold within a certain period of time.

PRICE INDICATION: the merchant’s obligation to indicate the normal selling price, the discount and the final price.

RESPECT FOR DISTANCES: it is necessary to maintain a distance of one meter between customers waiting to enter and inside the store.

DISINFECTION OF HANDS: obligation to sanitize hands with alcoholic solutions before touching the products.

MASKS: obligation to wear the mask outside the shop, in the store and also in the dressing room when trying on the garments.

MODIFICATIONS AND / OR TAILORING ADAPTATIONS: are charged to the customer, unless otherwise agreed.

MAXIMUM NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS IN STORE: obligation to display a sign in the window showing the maximum number of customers admitted to the shops at the same time.

Confcommercio also points out the various initiatives promoted throughout the national territory by the Italian Fashion Federation, such as “Clear and Sure Sales”, “Transparent Sales”, “Tranquility Sales”.