sales above expectations, Sega is evaluating the future of the series – Nerd4.life

In an interview with Dengeki Online, Virtua Fighter series producer Seiki Aoki revealed that sales from Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown have exceeded the expectations of Sega, which is now evaluating the future of the series and therefore to the possible realization of a new chapter.

During the interview Aoki revealed that the goal of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, launched on the market on the occasion of Sega’s 60th anniversary, was not so much to generate profits, but rather to make the brand known to a greater number of people, a feat according to Aoki no small given that the series has now been stopped for more than ten years.

To implement this strategy, Sega has decided to launch the game at a budget price and include it in Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription since day-one. Aoki and Sega therefore did not expect this re-release to generate profits, but instead the sales exceeded all expectations.

Sarah Bryant, one of the fighters of the Virtua Fighter series

Obviously this operation to give new life to the brand was also designed to test the ground for a possible one new chapter, which at this point is quite probable. However, Aoki said that it could take years for a possible Virtua Fighter 6 and that the development team must consider several factors and how to create a product that is interesting for both Japanese and Western audiences.

A new Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown DLC has recently arrived featuring Kiryu and Ichiban skins from the Yakuza series.