Sales at Piazza Affari. The rest of Europe is immobile

(Teleborsa) –, which continue the exchanges on parity. In contrast to the trend Piazza Affari, protagonist of a session in red.

No significant change forEuro / US dollar, which trades on the eve of 1.145. L’Gold trading continues with a fractional gain of 0.23%. Positive session for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which shows a gain of 0.88%.

Consolidate the levels of the eve it spreadsettling at +146 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 1.59%.

Among the European lists small loss for Frankfurtwhich trades with a -0.42%, sitting without momentum for Londonreflecting a moderate increase of 0.69%, and small step forward for Pariswhich shows a progress of 0.32%.

The Milanese list continues the session just below par, with the FTSE MIB which files 0.35%; on the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich loses 0.30%, trading at 29.394 points.

Without direction the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.1%); slightly positive on FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.26%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Fineco (+ 1.78%), Moncler (+ 1.31%), Banco BPM (+ 1.30%) e ENI (+ 1.01%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on Italian postwhich continues trading at -2.60%.

In free fall Stellantiswhich sinks by 2.10%.

Negative sitting for CNH Industrialwhich shows a loss of 1.42%.

Under pressure Saipemwhich shows a decrease of 1.18%.

Between best stocks in the FTSE MidCap, Saras (+ 7.79%), Saint Lawrence (+ 4.08%), Italmobiliare (+ 1.10%) e Illimity Bank (+ 0.92%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on Salcef Groupwhich continues trading at -1.63%.

He hesitates Carel Industrieswhich yields 0.88%.

Basically weak LINEwhich recorded a decline of 0.86%.

It moves below par IGDshowing a decrease of 0.85%.

Between macroeconomic quantities most important:

Friday 04/02/2022

08:00 Germany: Industry orders, monthly (expected 0.5%; previous 3.6%)

08:45 France: Industrial production, monthly (expected 0.5%; previous -0.5%)

08:45 France: Employment, quarterly (previous 0.4%)

11:00 am European Union: Retail sales, monthly (expected -0.5%; previous 1%)

11:00 am European Union: Retail sales, annual (5.1% expected; previous 7.8%)

14:30 USE: Change in employees (expected 150K units; previous 199K units)

14:30 USE: Unemployment rate (expected 3.9%; previous 3.9%).

